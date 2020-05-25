Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,609 Reviews & Articles | 60,903 News Posts

Best Buy knocks $200 off the mid-2017 MacBook Air

The mid-2017 MacBook Air is $200 off, while the current MacBook Air is $50 off

Shane McGlaun | May 25, 2020 at 12:04 pm CDT (1 min, 29 secs time to read)

Apple fans looking for a deal know that it's rare to find any significant discounts on Apple MacBook or other Apple items. Best Buy has a deal going today for Memorial Day that knocks a hefty chunk of money off the price of the mid-2017 MacBook Air. Shoppers can save $200 off the $999.99 standard price.

Best Buy knocks $200 off the mid-2017 MacBook Air 01 | TweakTown.com

The discount brings the purchase price to $799.99. For the money, buyers will get the mid-2017 MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch display, Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. Graphics are handled by Intel HD Graphics 6000, and the machine has a pair of USB 3.0 ports along with a Thunderbolt 2 port.

It also has an SDXC port, multi-touch trackpad, and integrated 802.11ac Wi-Fi. The battery promises up to 12 hours of use per charge. For those who don't want the older MacBook Air, Best Buy has a deal going on the latest version as well. The caveat here is that the discount is much lower at only $50 off the normal purchase price.

Best Buy knocks $200 off the mid-2017 MacBook Air 02 | TweakTown.com

With the $50 discount, the current generation MacBook Air sells for $949.99, certainly not the best deal we've seen recently. That price includes a 10th generation Intel Core i3, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage. The latest version of the Air is offered in gold, space gray, and silver and has a pair of Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C ports. It promises up to 11 hours of runtime per charge and has a 13.3-inch Retina display powered by Intel Iris Plus graphics. Some local Best Buy stores may have these computers in stock. It's unclear how long the special pricing will last.

Buy at Amazon

MacBook air (MWTJ2LL/A)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$949.99
$949.99$969.00$959.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/25/2020 at 11:14 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:bestbuy.com, bestbuy.com
Shane McGlaun

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Shane McGlaun

Shane is a long time technology writer who has been writing full time for over a decade. Shane will cover all sorts of news for TweakTown including tech and other topics. When not writing about all things geeky, he can be found at the track teaching noobs how to race cars.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.