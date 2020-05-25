Best Buy knocks $200 off the mid-2017 MacBook Air

Apple fans looking for a deal know that it's rare to find any significant discounts on Apple MacBook or other Apple items. Best Buy has a deal going today for Memorial Day that knocks a hefty chunk of money off the price of the mid-2017 MacBook Air. Shoppers can save $200 off the $999.99 standard price.

The discount brings the purchase price to $799.99. For the money, buyers will get the mid-2017 MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch display, Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. Graphics are handled by Intel HD Graphics 6000, and the machine has a pair of USB 3.0 ports along with a Thunderbolt 2 port.

It also has an SDXC port, multi-touch trackpad, and integrated 802.11ac Wi-Fi. The battery promises up to 12 hours of use per charge. For those who don't want the older MacBook Air, Best Buy has a deal going on the latest version as well. The caveat here is that the discount is much lower at only $50 off the normal purchase price.

With the $50 discount, the current generation MacBook Air sells for $949.99, certainly not the best deal we've seen recently. That price includes a 10th generation Intel Core i3, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage. The latest version of the Air is offered in gold, space gray, and silver and has a pair of Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C ports. It promises up to 11 hours of runtime per charge and has a 13.3-inch Retina display powered by Intel Iris Plus graphics. Some local Best Buy stores may have these computers in stock. It's unclear how long the special pricing will last.