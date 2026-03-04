TweakTown
News
Laptops

Apple launches MacBook Neo: $599 with A18 Pro CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, on sale March 11

The rumors were true - the MacBook Neo has arrived powered by an iPhone chip, and the price is lower than many (myself included) were expecting.

Apple launches MacBook Neo: $599 with A18 Pro CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, on sale March 11
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Apple's introduced the rumored affordable MacBook, and it's a 13-inch model called the MacBook Neo. It's built around an A18 Pro chip, and the starting price is $599 ($499 for education). You get up to 16 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime camera, and the Neo weighs 2.7lbs. The device is available in four colors with pre-orders now open.

As was widely expected, Apple launched its new budget laptop at today's press event, and it's called the MacBook Neo as a leak suggested yesterday.

Apple launches MacBook Neo: $599 with A18 Pro CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, on sale March 11 02
2

It's a 13-inch laptop which does indeed run with an iPhone chip, the A18 Pro (again as rumored), but the key bit here is that - despite my paranoia due to the MacBook Air M5 price bump - it's genuinely affordable. The MacBook Neo starts from $599, in fact ($499 with the education discount).

Okay, so as you might guess, the core spec is modest, with 8GB of system RAM and 256GB of storage for that base price.

You get a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2408 x 1506 resolution, one that's rated for 500 nits of brightness and has an anti-reflective coating. In a press release, Apple observes that:

"The display is both brighter and higher in resolution than most PC laptops in this price range, putting it in a class of its own."

Indeed, Apple is keen to draw comparisons with laptops packing Intel CPUs, noting that:

"(The MacBook Neo is) up to 50 percent faster for everyday tasks like web browsing, and up to 3x faster when running on-device AI workloads like applying advanced effects to photos, compared to the bestselling PC with the latest shipping Intel Core Ultra 5."

Apple says the new laptop offers up to 16 hours of battery life. There's also a 1080p FaceTime camera on board, along with a Magic Keyboard and multi-touch trackpad. There are two USB-C ports and you get Wi-Fi 6E support.

The MacBook Neo has an aluminum design and weighs 2.7lbs (1.22kg), so it's nice and light, with the laptop available in the following colors: blush, indigo, silver, and citrus. You can pre-order now with the on-sale date being March 11.

The price is a surprise, then, as I wasn't expecting Apple to dip this low with a MacBook - particularly not when we're in the middle of a memory crisis exerting upward pressure on PC pricing. The disappointment with the base model is that 8GB of RAM loadout, which is questionable for any kind of future-proofing - but to get this low price, there were obviously going to be compromises.

Best Deals: Apple MacBook Air M2 Laptop
Today7 days ago30 days ago
-
-$969.99 CAD
Buy
$779 USD
--
Buy
* Prices last scanned 3/4/2026 at 9:15 am CST - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
NEWS SOURCE:apple.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel - 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' - was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 3700X paired with the MSI B450 Gaming Pro Carbon, TEAM's Vulcan Z T-Force 16GB DDR4 3000MHz, and ZOTAC's GeForce RTX 2060 Super. It runs WD's Black SN750 1TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by Alpenfohn's Matterhorn with Thermal Grizzly's Duronaut thermal paste, housed in Phanteks's Eclipse P400 Air, and powered by Super's Flower Leadex III 650W.

Follow TweakTown on Google News

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles