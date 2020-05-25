Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Linux creator ditches Intel, moves over to AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPU

Linus Torvalds has upgraded his PC for the first time in 15 years, moves from Intel to AMD (Ryzen Threadripper 3970X)

Anthony Garreffa | May 25, 2020 at 8:28 pm CDT (1 min, 14 secs time to read)

AMD came in like a wrecking ball with its Ryzen Threadripper a few years ago now, but the legendary creator of Linux -- Linus Torvalds -- has just shifted over to that Zen goodness.

Linus Torvalds is upgrading his main machine for the first time in 15 years, and in some very interesting news, Torvalds has moved away from using an Intel CPU. Torvalds has upgraded to a new AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X processor, the first time in 15 years that he hasn't used an Intel-based CPU in his main machine.

The news of the upgrade came from the recent Linux 5.7-RC7 announcement, where Torvalds said: "In fact, the biggest excitement this week for me was just that I upgraded my main machine, and for the first time in about 15 years, my desktop isn't Intel-based. No, I didn't switch to ARM yet, but I'm now rocking an AMD Threadripper 3970x. My 'allmodconfig' test builds are now three times faster than they used to be, which doesn't matter so much right now during the calming down period, but I will most definitely notice the upgrade during the next merge window".

This is a great day for AMD and Linux users, as we should see how Torvalds goes with his new Threadripper CPU. If there are any issues we're going to hear about it, so I'd dare say from here on in we should see massive improvements with Ryzen Threadripper CPUs and Linux.

