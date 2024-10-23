Linux creator names and shames Intel, NVIDIA, and AMD for having 'buggy hardware'

Linux creator Linus Torvalds is 'pretty damn fed up with buggy hardware' from the likes of Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA: blaming them for vulnerabilities.

Linus Torvalds, the creator of Linux, isn't happy with the state of PC hardware right now: calling out "buggy hardware" from tech giants Intel, NVIDIA, and AMD.

In a new post on kernel.org, Torvalds said: "Honestly, I'm pretty damn fed up with buggy hardware and completely theoretical attacks that have never actually shown themselves to be used in practice. So I think this time we push back on the hardware people and tell them it's *THEIR* damn problem, and if they can't even be bothered to say yay-or-nay, we just sit tight".

He added: "Because dammit, let's put the onus on where the blame lies, and not just take any random "...." from bad hardware and say "oh, but it *might* be a problem".

The comments from the creator of Linux are damning, but he's been outspoken for many years -- the most recent, calling NVIDIA "the worst company ever" and going as far as saying "NVIDIA: F*** YOU!!" which you can read more about in the link above.

Torvalds has been expressing his issues over the operating system, especially when it is an external factor in the form of CPU issues with AMD and Intel on Linux. Torvalds recently became quite active in fixing the Linux kernel due to various bugs and crashes. But this time... the Linux creator isn't happy with the modifications being made to the open-source kernel that is catering to vulnerabilities that are the fault of AMD, Intel, NVIDIA and other hardware manufacturers.