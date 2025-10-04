This user had his 9800X3D chip die TWICE in his ASRock X870 RS Pro WiFi motherboard

TL;DR: A Reddit user reports his AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU failed twice when paired with an ASRock X870 RS Pro WiFi motherboard, despite BIOS updates. ASRock links failures to aggressive PBO settings, but the user advises against ASRock motherboards due to repeated CPU burnout and difficult RMA processes.

A user on Reddit has posted about his 9800X3D processor dying for the SECOND time, installed into an ASRock motherboard, a brand he says will not recommend to people, and will never use another ASRock motherboard ever again.

In the post on Reddit, user "ShendonZ" said his first AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor died earlier this year in June, that AMD gave him another CPU but he RMA'd the motherboard back to ASRock for them to say the motherboard would be fine with the latest BIOS update. But two and a half months later, and the same thing has happened in about the same amount of time it was used.

ASRock's recommendation of updating the BIOS is something that happened over burned AMD processors on their motherboards, but it seems that didn't help... let's hope this isn't a (new) sign of things to come with dying Ryzen CPUs installed into ASRock's motherboards.

He explained: "maybe it was my fault, I had the chance to return the motherboard (X870 RS Pro WiFi) and buy from another brand. But after my 9800X3D died for the first time in June, I was hoping that the new BIOS would fix everything and I shouldn't had to worry".

He continued: "I sent both the CPU and mobo to RMA in June, AMD gave me a brand new processor while ASRock guaranteed me that the mobo is fine and with the now up-to-date BIOS (3.25) it would work just fine, everything arrived at my house in less than 20 days".

He added: "Now, 2 and a half months later, my 9800X3D died against exactly how the first one died, it lasted exactly the same time the first one lasted, and now I'm living in another continent (just moved from Spain to Brazil) so RMA will not be easy. I don't know if I will be able to send it at all, so worst case scenario I need to buy a brand new mobo and GPU here".

"Welp, I'm just making this post to report the issue, I hope there's something I can do to not lose all the money I spent. It's my first time using ASRock in almost 20 years of building PCs, I will never touch it again and will always recommend people to NOT pick ASRock in the future. Never again".