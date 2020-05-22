2019's top-earning video game companies: Sony conquers the charts

How do gaming's top billion-dollar titans compare to one another? Let's take a closer look

We've compiled a handy chart of the 13 best-earning video game companies of the 2019-2020 fiscal and calendar periods. Who conquers the charts?

Earnings season is almost over, and rather than keep all the data separate, I decided to throw everything together for a big square-off. The goal is to weigh the performance of gaming's top-earning publishers and games-makers and get a better idea of who's dominating the charts. The results pretty much speak for themselves, but some context is in order.

Let's go over the data real fast. The numbers compare games earnings, not total company earnings, and conversions are based on exchange rates provided in company documents or the rates when periods ended (e.g. March 31, 2020).

Sony, for example, made more money from games ($18 billion) than Tencent ($16 billion) and Xbox ($10 billion) did in the FY19 period, but Microsoft total yearly earnings beat both of them with $125 billion.

Sony conquers the charts with massive PlayStation segment earnings across its Games and Network Services, which include game, hardware, and service earnings. Sony made $10 billion from game sales, and moved 245 million PS4 games across digital and physical. Sony also sold 13.2 million PS4s during the quarter.

We won't break down all the company earnings, but you can find that data in the links above.

Some companies also don't have net incomes--or overall profits--disclosed in the charts. Microsoft, for example, doesn't deliver exact operating income/net income figures for Xbox. We can't compare Xbox earnings to total Microsoft net income--the skew would be way too disproportionate.

Tencent is another example: The company earns only 30% of its yearly revenues from gaming, and the other splits come from advertising, social networks, and business services.

Ubisoft's net income wasn't reported due to a new switch over to IFRS standards and goodwill impairment of over 100 million euros, which dropped the company's net income for FY20 down to -59.5 million euros. This change isn't representative of the company's actual earnings during the period.

Interesting tidbits about each company: