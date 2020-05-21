Antec announces new Katana DDR4 RAM, with RGB lighting

Antec unveils its new Katana DDR4 memory, inspired by the Japanese Samurai sword and its blade

Antec has just unveiled its new Katana DDR4 memory, which the company designed with the inspiration of a Japanese Samurai sword and its blade.

The new Antec Katana DDR4 memory has a slick style with some not-so-over-the-top RGB lighting at the top, with Eric Chen, the Vice President of Antec, explaining: "With our Katana memory modules, Antec aims at enthusiasts buying their stylish gaming cases and looking to add stylish designed components by the same brand".

Chen continues: "Katana shows off a metallic shine on the silver lighting bar, while, lit up, Katana glows with soft and harmonious light effects". Antec took home a 2019 iF DESIGN AWARD for its design on the Katana DDR4 RAM. You will have RGB lighting control of the Antec Katana DDR4 memory with ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light, and ASRock Polychrome Sync.

Antec is only making two kits for now: 16GB kits (2 x 8GB) at both 3200MHz and 3600MHz with timings of 16-18-18-38 and 18-20-20-44, respectively. No pricing has been announced at the moment.

Antec KATANA takes its name from the Japanese samurai sword and draws inspiration from the silhouette of the blade. Comes with a distinctive aluminum heat sink, KATANA builds the refined texture of black steel with CNC machining process and unique surface modification.

Without the ARGB Lighting, the blade-shaped silver lighting bar on top shows a metallic shine.

Great thermal conductivity to ensure the excellent memory cooling performance even when overclocked.

Light up, KATANA glows with soft and harmonious light effects.

KATANA provides extensive freedom of customization, with access to a vast array of modes and ARGB functions via motherboard synchronization.

Every single chip of Antec memory is prescreened by AIST (Antec IC Sorting Technology), and then to test the compatibility for the diversity of motherboard with 8 hours reliability test.

Intel XMP 2.0 support enables overclocking through one simple BIOS setting

iF Design Award 2019