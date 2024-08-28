Antec's new FLUX Pro PC Case Series is here, a feature packed mesh and wood design

We got our first look at Antec's new flagship FLUX PRO Full Tower case at Computex 2024 and were quietly impressed by the use of high-quality mesh, tempered glass, and wood paneling. With the product pages for the FLUX Pro and FLUX Pro White variants now live, Antex has provided full specs and details on what to expect from its 'exceptional' and 'luxury' design.
As a modern case, the FLUX PRO incorporates a multidirectional vent design. This means you have dual vertical and horizontal airflow with enough mesh to ensure that all your internal components "remain cool under pressure." Dust filtration is also available, thanks to the fine 1.2mm mesh panels on the front and lower sides. This is all part of the Flow Luxury, F-LUX, or FLUX Platform, and the case ships with six fans - including four high-quality Tranquil 140mm PWM fans.
For those wanting complete control over cooling and lighting, the FLUX PRO Full Tower case also features a built-in ARGB and PWM Fan Control Hub and integrated temperature displays for both CPU and GPU for real-time performance monitoring.
A very cool new and standout feature of the case has to be the iSHIFT PSU mount. This is a 90-degree mount that allows the PSU to be installed with an orientation facing the side of the case for easy access to cables. With support for 420mm radiators and the option to add up to 12 fans in total, cable routing options, and the ability to remove cooling brackets for a customized configuration, there's a lot of flexibility.
The FLUX Pro is available at select retailers. The standard variant costs $179.99 USD, and the FLUX Pro White model costs $184.99 USD.
FLUX Pro Key Features:
- Extensive Fan Support: Accommodates up to 12 fans simultaneously. Comes total of 6x pre-installed with 3x Tranquil 140 PWM fans in the front, 2x P12R PWM reverse fans in the PSU chamber, and 1x Tranquil 140 PWM fan in the rear, delivering robust airflow.
- Innovative iSHIFT PSU Mount: Unique 90° PSU mount provides flexible installation and optimal space utilization.
- 420 mm Radiator Support: Designed to support large 420 mm radiators at both the top and front for advanced liquid cooling solutions.
- Dual CPU/GPU Temperature Display: Integrated temperature displays for both CPU and GPU ensure real-time monitoring of your system's thermal performance.