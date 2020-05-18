Amazon has the Microsoft Surface Pro X At $400 off

Amazon has an outstanding deal going right now on the Microsoft Surface Pro X. It's offering a discount of 31% or $399.01 off the standard retail price of $1299. With the discount, the purchase price comes down to $899.99. It's worth noting that this deal is for the version of the tablet with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The removable keyboard is not included at that price. Buyers wanting the tablet with the Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard and the Slim Pen accessory will pay $1249. That represents a discount of $321 off the normal price. Either way, you go, both bundles include a tablet that has both Wi-Fi and integrated 4G LTE connectivity.

While the Pro X lacks an Intel processor like other tablets in the Surface range, it does run Windows 10 home. The processor is made by Qualcomm and is a custom part called the Microsoft SQ1. The display is a 13-inch touchscreen with a native resolution of 2880 x 1920. Microsoft integrates firmware TPM, and enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in.

The solid state drive is removable and can be upgraded. The battery lasts 13 hours of typical use per charge. It does have a pair of USB-C ports along with a nanoSIM slot. One of the most impressive things about this deal is that it makes the version with 256 GB of storage less expensive than the base version with 128 GB of storage. Those wanting the version with 16 GB of RAM will pay $1395 for the tablet alone. Microsoft has been busy adding other products to its Surface line with the Surface Book 3 shipping this week and the Surface Headphones 2 and Surface Earbuds getting official this month.