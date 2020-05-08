Microsoft Surface Book 3 ships May 20

Pricing for the smaller 13.5-inch notebook starts at $1600 US and goes up from there

Microsoft has officially announced its new Surface Book 3 hailed as its most powerful Surface laptop yet. Microsoft brags that the laptop combines speed, graphics, and immersive gaming with the versatility of a laptop and tablet combination. The machine can be figured with 10th generation Core i5 and i7 processors paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce 1660 Ti GPU.

Buyers can get up to 32 GB of RAM and up to 2 TB of storage. Surface Book 3 comes in 13.5-inch or 15-inch screen sizes. With the new high-end hardware, Microsoft brags that the Surface Book 3 is 50% faster than its predecessor. Microsoft promises up to 17.5 hours of runtime per charge.

The machine has the graphics muscle to act as a digital canvas for creating in Adobe Creative Cloud and other applications. Book 3 will connect with the Surface Dock allowing users to output video content to dual 4K displays. Connectivity options include both USB-C and USB-A ports along with an SD card slot. The 13.5-inch unit has a native resolution of 3000 x 2000 and supports multitouch. Native resolution for the 15-inch version is 3240 x 2160.

Both versions of the machine run Windows 10 home and have Wi-Fi 6 onboard along with Bluetooth 5.0. The 15-inch unit has Xbox Wireless built-in. Both support Windows Hello face authentication with a 5.0-megapixel front-facing camera. The rear camera is an 8.0-megapixel unit and both have dual far-field Studio Mics. The 13.5-inch Book 3 has an option for either a Core i5-1035G7 or a Core i7-1065G7. The 15-inch model only has the Core i7 option. The base GPU is Intel Iris Plus integrated graphics. The notebooks also have a TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise security. Pricing starts at $1599.99 for the 13.5-inch model with shipping available May 20. Microsoft also launched the Surface Headphones 2.