Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 and Surface Earbuds get official

Microsoft has gone official with its latest set of headphones called the Surface Headphones 2. They are offered in light gray or matte black colors for $249.99 with the release date set for May 11. The next-generation Surface Headphones support voice, touch, and fingertip controls with 13 levels of active noise cancellation.

The levels of noise cancellation are controlled using a mechanical dial on the left ear cup that can control the noise cancellation between blocking out and being able to hear the outside world. The headphones promise omnisonic sound with volume controlled by the dial on the left side ear cup. Each ear cup has its microphone to ensure clear calls.

Microsoft promises all-day battery life with up to 20 hours of listing per charge and almost an hour of run time with only a five-minute charge. Details on the Surface Headphones 2 were leaked ahead of the official unveiling. The Surface Earbuds were also unveiled and will also launch on May 11 for $199.99. The Surface Earbuds promise a comfortable and stable fit with four anchor points that sit inside the ear to hold them securely. The earbuds come with three sets of interchangeable silicone tips for the perfect size.

Volume, track, and calls are controlled using tap, touch, and swipe gestures. Each ear but has two microphones for call quality and voice recognition. The earbuds come with a charging case promising up to 24 hours runtime, with each charge delivering eight hours of use. The Surface Earbuds pair with Swift Pair technology on computers running Windows 10. One interesting feature for those who use PowerPoint a lot is that the Surface Earbuds can use swipe controls to advance slides and supports translation into over 60 languages. The earbuds also support document dictation in Word and Outlook.