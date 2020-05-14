Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Amazon launches new Fire HD 8 tablet family

All the tablets are available for preorder right now with shipping on June 3

Shane McGlaun | May 14, 2020 at 11:05 am CDT (1 min, 40 secs time to read)

Amazon has announced the launch of new versions of the Fire HD 8 tablets that are aimed at the entire family. The new range includes the all-new Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, and the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition. The Fire HD 8 features an eight-inch HD display, 30% faster performance with 2 GB of RAM, and twice the storage space expandable up to 1 TB with a microSD card.

Amazon promises up to 12 hours of battery life per charge and easier charging using a USB-C port. The tablet also offers access to millions of movies, TV shows, songs, e-books, magazines, games, educational apps, and entertainment apps. The new Fire HD 8 retails for $89.99. The Fire HD 8 Plus has the same eight-inch display with the addition of 3 GB of RAM and wireless charging support.

The wireless charger does not come with the tablet, but it does include a 9W in-box USB-C charger for faster charging. For a limited time, the tablet also comes with six months of Kindle Unlimited for $109.99. The last of the new tablets is the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition. Huawei launched a new tablet recently for those wanting a bigger screen and more traditional Android experience.

The Kids Edition tablet comes with one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, giving kids access to over 20,000 kid-friendly books, Audible books, videos, educational apps, and games. The big feature of the tablet is a kid-proof case that features an adjustable stand. Amazon is confident enough in that kid-proof case that the tablet comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee. Amazon is offering the Kids Edition tablet for $139.99. The new Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus are available for preorder today and ship on June 3. The Plus model can be preordered with in a bundle including an Amazon Wireless Charging Dock for $139.99. Preorders for the Kids Edition are also underway with shipping on June 3.

Fire HD 8

Shane McGlaun

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Shane McGlaun

Shane is a long time technology writer who has been writing full time for over a decade. Shane will cover all sorts of news for TweakTown including tech and other topics. When not writing about all things geeky, he can be found at the track teaching noobs how to race cars.

