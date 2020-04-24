Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Huawei MatePad 10.4 Android tablet launches in China

Don't expect this tablet in the US

Shane McGlaun | Apr 24, 2020 at 03:03 pm CDT (1 min, 27 secs time to read)

Huawei has launched a new mid-range tablet for its home market of China called the Huawei MatePad 10.4. The tablet has a 10.4-inch screen and runs on a Huawei Kirin 810 octa-core processor. The Chinese company has also wrapped in support for pen input, four speakers, four microphones, and a microSD card reader.

The tablet was unveiled in China with availability set for April 26 starting at 1899 yuan. That is equivalent to about $270. The base version of the tablet includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. A mid-range version of the tablet features 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage selling for the equivalent of $310.

The high-end version of the tablet will feature 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and 4G LTE connectivity for around $350. All versions of the tablet share the same 10.4-inch screen with 2000 x 1200 resolution and up to 470 nits of brightness. Power comes from a 7250 mAh internal battery. The front and rear cameras are both 8MP. All versions of the tablet feature 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB 2.0 Type-C ports. The Huawei MatePad 10.4 measures 245.2mm x 155mm x 7.4mm and weighs 450g.

At this time, there has been no confirmation that the tablet will be offered outside of China. Huawei won't likely offer the tablet in the US due to the ongoing fight between the government and the Chinese company. The US maintains that Huawei is a security risk due in part to its ties to the Chinese government. Huawei continues to maintain it's devices aren't spying for the Chinese government. The company is reportedly set to unveil its first GPU.

