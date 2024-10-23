ORIGIN PC unveils NSL-14 and NSL-16 workstation laptops with new Intel Core Ultra 7 CPUs

ORIGIN PC unveils its new workstation laptops: NSL-16 and NSL-14 feature Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, up to 32GB RAM, up to 8TB SSD, and up to 20 hours battery.

ORIGIN PC has just unveiled its new custom high-performance workstation laptops with the introduction of the NSL-14 and NSL-16 laptops, both powered by Intel's new Core Ultra 7 processor.

Inside, both the ORIGIN PC NSL-14 and NSL-16 workstation laptops feature the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor with 8 cores and 8 threads @ up to 4.8GHz (no Hyper-Threading here). There's up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory inside, and up to 8TB of Gen4 SSD goodness in the NSL-14, while the bigger NSL-16 can handle up to 16TB of SSD storage.

The ORIGIN PC NSL-14 features a 14-inch 1200p (1920 x 1200) resolution display at only 60Hz (a huge downside, even though it's a workstation laptop, 120Hz would've been nice to see) while the NSL-16 features a bigger 16-inch display at 1600p (2560 x 1600) and a smoother 144Hz refresh rate.

As for connectivity, we've got a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a Thunderbolt 4 combo port with Power Delivery, an HDMI port, a 2-in-1 audio jack, and a microSD card reader.

ORIGIN PC explains its new NSL-16 workstation laptop: "See projects through from start to finish with the NSL-16. Stay on track with a minimalistic design focused on the most important functions. Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, it offers quick, yet power-efficient performance, while robust build quality ensures the laptop is durable enough for frequent, every-day use. Customizable with 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and 8TB of SSD storage, access reliable speeds and save any files, projects, and software you need".

ORIGIN PC NSL-16 workstation laptop key features:

CPU : Intel Core Ultra 7 (8 cores, 8 threads @ up to 4.8GHz)

RAM : Up to 32GB LPDDR5X

Storage : Up to 16TB SSD

Display : 16-inch 2560 x 1600 @ 144Hz

Battery Life : Up to 18 Hours

Dimensions: 0.77 inches thin, 3.1 lbs

ORIGIN PC NSL-14 workstation laptop key features:

CPU : Intel Core Ultra 7 (8 cores, 8 threads @ up to 4.8GHz)

RAM : Up to 32GB LPDDR5X

Storage : Up to 8TB SSD

Display : 14-inch 1920 x 1200 @ 60Hz

Battery Life : Up to 20 Hours

Dimensions: 0.72 inches thin, 2.53 lbs

The NSL-14 and NSL-16 workstation laptops are available from ORIGIN PC right now, starting at $1739 and $1939, respectively.