NVIDIA CEO literally pulls next-gen Ampere GPU from his personal oven

We are so very close to NVIDIA announcing its new Ampere GPU during its now online-only GTC 2020 keynote, with NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang to take the virtual stage.

Before that, Jensen has been up to something in his kitchen -- cooking up something delicious. In a newly-posted video to NVIDIA's official YouTube account titled 'What's Jensen been cooking?' the man himself pulls something out of the oven... which seems to be a new DGX system that I wrote about a few days back as the Ampere-based HGX / DGX A100 system.

NVIDIA's super-fast DGX solutions are some of the fastest pieces of kit you can buy, with previous DGX designs powered by Pascal, Volta, and Turing GPUs. But now, a new system is about to be unveiled which will be powered by the new Ampere GPU architecture.

Inside of the new system will be NVIDIA's new GA100 GPU -- of which the Tesla A100 is based upon. We should expect some big changes under the architectural hood, as well as PCIe 4.0 support, a kick ass cooling system, and much more.

We are expecting NVIDIA to unveil its new Ampere GPU architecture and possibly some new Tesla or Quadro graphics cards at its GTC 2020 keynote which will now be online, versus in-person in San Jose, California like it normally is. That happens on May 14, and you can find out how to watch it here.

(New) NVIDIA Ampere GA100 Specs

8192 CUDA cores @ 1750MHz boost

1024 Tensor Cores

256 RT Cores

Unknown amount of GDDR6 @ 16Gbps

Unknown TDP

7nm

More reading on NVIDIA Ampere:

NVIDIA Ampere GPUs

GA102 - 84 SMs / 5376 CUDA cores / 12GB GDDR6 / 384-bit bus - 40% faster than RTX 2080 Ti

GA103 - 60 SMs / 3840 CUDA cores / 10GB GDDR6 / 320-bit bus - 10% faster than RTX 2080 Ti

GA104 - 48 SMs / 3072 CUDA cores / 8GB GDDR6 / 256-bit bus - 5% slower than RTX 2080 Ti

Older NVIDIA Ampere GA100 Specs

8192 CUDA cores @ 2GHz (2.2GHz boost)

1024 Tensor Cores

130 RT Cores

48GB of HBM2e memory @ 1.2GHz

300W TDP

TSMC 7nm+

36 TFLOPs peak output

I've already written about rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.

Not only that, but we've got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture.

We've already heard that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing, which sent the hairs on my neck standing up. Better yet, you can read about the leaked specs on the purported Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 right here.

GA103 (GeForce RTX 3080)

10/20GB GDDR6

320-bit memory interface

60 SMs

3480 CUDA cores

GA104 (GeForce RTX 3070)

8/16GB GDDR6

256-bit memory interface

48 SMs

3072 CUDA cores

AMD also just revealed its next-gen RDNA 2 / Navi 2X plans, something we referred to as Big Navi until just recently. Those specs are monstrous, but they pale in comparison to what NVIDIA has planned for its flagship HPC destined Ampere GA100 beast.

AMD RDNA 2 / Navi 2X / Big Navi Specs