TSMC founder Morris Chang has dinner at local Taiwanese restaurant with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang

TSMC founder Morris Chang is reportedly not in the best health right now, but he still found his way to meet up with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang for dinner at a local Taiwanese restaurant while Jensen was in Taipei.

In a new report from DigiTimes, we're hearing that local media said the TSMC founder attended a restaurant in Taipei just to meet Jensen, and that the Taiwanese media took some photos of the 94-year-old semiconductor "godfather" as it was Chang's first appearance in over 12 months.

The NVIDIA and TSMC bosses have been good friends for a couple of decades now, with Jensen promising Chang that TSMC would be his biggest customer. Jensen and Morris have a relationship that expands outside of semiconductors, as in the past Jensen was actually offered the CEO position at TSMC, but he refused and continued to steer the NVIDIA ship.

NVIDIA is in the middle of ramping up production of its new Vera Rubin AI platform at TSMC, with 6 new chips in the ovens and ready to launch this year, all featuring next-gen HBM4 memory, too. It's good to see Morris out and about with one of his dearest (and most powerful) friends in Taipei, as this year is going to be bananas for both NVIDIA and TSMC.