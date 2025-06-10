NVIDIA's quantum computing team forged: alliance between US and Taiwanese companies

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

NVIDIA has been forming its quantum computing team, something that will see an alliance between American and Taiwanese companies.

In a new report from UDN spotted by Dan Nystedt on X, we're hearing that NVIDIA will be including Quanta Computing, Compal Electronics, and Supermicro for its new quantum computing plans. Quanta will be taking care of hardware testing and validation using NVIDIA's CUDA-Q, while Compal will be performing quantum optimization using CUDA-Q, leaving Supermicro to be involved with research.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said earlier this year at CES 2025 that useful quantum computers were 15-30 years away, but then just a couple of months later at GC's first-ever "Quantum Day", Jensen walked back his earlier statements saying that "quantum computing has great potential".

Jensen said at GTC 2025 and its Quantum Day that NVIDIA would be establishing the National Accelerator Quantum Computing Research Center (NVAQC) in Boston, which will collaborate on its quantum computing efforts with Harvard University and MIT, and will work with leading hardware and software manufacturers as well as research institutions to jointly promote the development of quantum computing architecture and algorithms.

It seems that NVIDIA's first batch of industry quantum computing partners has now officially assembled, with Quanta and Compal leading the charge. We should expect much more news about this throughout the year, and I'm sure some pretty major updates on NVIDIA's quantum computing efforts at CES 2026 and GTC 2026 next year.