Samsung Galaxy Book Flex is now available in the United States

Samsung has long called its mobile devices by the Galaxy name in the smartphone and tablet realms. The company also has notebooks that fall into the Galaxy line, and one of its latest, the Galaxy Book Flex, is now available the United States. The machine is a two-in-one PC that has a screen able to fold back for use in tablet mode with the included S Pen.

Samsung uses the Windows 10 operating system inside the machine, and it comes in either 13.3-inch or 15.6-inch screen sizes. Both screen sizes use the same QLED touchscreen that supports high color accuracy. The display uses Quantum Dot technology allowing the screen to be viewable in direct sunlight.

One interesting feature of the Galaxy Book Flex for smartphone users whose devices support wireless charging is that a smartphone can be placed on the trackpad to get power directly from the laptop. The battery inside the Flex is good for up to 19 hours of runtime for the 15.6-inch version and up to 20 hours for the 13.3-inch version. Samsung coats the Flex in royal blue aluminum finish that's attractive and has a premium look.

The all-new S Pen supports Air Actions, which are intuitive hand gestures to start slideshows or just video volume from across the room. S Pen is supported by multiple applications allowing users to draw or write on the screen. The processor under the hood is a 10th generation Intel Core i7 paired with a 512 GB SSD, a memory card slot is integrated for additional storage if needed. The laptop has support for Windows Hello and features a fingerprint scanner. Samsung is offering the laptop starting at $1349.99, or starting at $899.99 with a qualifying trade-in. The Alpha version of this notebook was introduced back in January around CES 2020.