Samsung's new Galaxy Book Flex Alpha rocks QLED display for $830

Samsung offers up its cheapest QLED laptop for $830, with more expensive options available

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 13 mins ago

CES 2020 - Samsung has just introduced some new members of its Galaxy Book family of laptops, but with cheaper models including the new Galaxy Book Flex Alpha.

Samsung's new Galaxy Book Flex Alpha rolls out as a cheaper 2-in-1 laptop wqith a QLED display, so in reality it's a slightly less premium version of the Galaxy Book Flex, but also cheaper. We have a rotating 13.3-inch 1080p QLED display, with a square design and thinner bezels than the previous-gen units.

Inside, Samsung configures the new Galaxy Book Flex Alpha with Intel's latest 10th-gen Comet Lake CPUs, either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and either 256GB or 512GB of SSD storage. Samsung is touting up to 17.5 hours of battery life from a single charge, which is all done through an easy single USB-C cord.

As for the price, we're looking at it starting from $829 in its standard form while Samsung is promising a 2H 2020 release for the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha.

