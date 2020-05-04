Samsung confirms the Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Note 20

Typically, smartphone makers keep their plans for future devices close to the vest. Leaks certainly aren't uncommon, but rarely will you find a smartphone manufacturer who confirms future devices ahead of their official unveiling. However, Samsung recently did just that with confirmation in its Q1 financial results that the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2 are both coming in the second half of 2020.

Samsung went so far as to call the new devices "differentiated products in the premium segment." The confirmation of the devices coming in the second half of 2020 comes after a rumor surfaced last week that the Note 20 would use an upgraded chipset. A new report says that Samsung had originally planned to use the Snapdragon 865+ chipset, but production delays caused by coronavirus meant that chipset wouldn't arrive in time.

Instead, the Note 20 will use Samsung's own upgraded Exynos 992. Another potential implication here is that devices launched in the United States could have an older Snapdragon under the hood instead. Forbes reports that a licensing agreement is in place that prevents Samsung from selling flagship smartphones with Exynos chips in the United States.

That would suggest there's potential for the Note 20 to launch stateside running the existing Snapdragon 865. It's unclear if Samsung can do anything to get around those licensing agreements. Samsung also announced during its earnings call that it plans to enhance its competitiveness by expanding 5G adoption to its mass-market smartphones. That's excellent news for anyone who prefers to spend less money on smartphones that will be shopping in the entry-level or midrange market later this year as Samsung says it's devices will have 5G capability.