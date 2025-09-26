Huawei controls a dominant 48% of the foldable smartphone market, Samsung trails behind

Huawei dominates the foldable smartphone market with 48% of total sales in 1H 2025, with Samsung in second place with just 20% of the market.

TL;DR: Huawei has overtaken Samsung as the leading foldable smartphone manufacturer, capturing 48% of the global foldable market in H1 2025, up from 14% in 2022. Huawei's diverse lineup, including premium tri-fold and budget models, drives its growth, while Samsung prepares new tri-fold devices for 2026.

You'd think with all of the hype and marketing for Samsung and its growing range of foldable smartphones that they'd be the dominant force in the foldable world of phones, but it's actually Huawei... by a long shot, too.

Overall, foldable smartphones account for between 1% and 1.5% of the global smartphone market, with Chinese manufacturer Huawei out on top with its range of foldable smartphones. Huawei controls a rather dominant 48% of the foldable phone market, with Samsung in second place with 20% in H1 2025, according to analyst firm Canalys.

This is a new dominance by Huawei because in 2024 it was Samsung who enjoyed 45% of the global foldable smartphone market, in 2023 the company had 57%, and in 2022 it enjoyed most of the foldable market with 78% leaving Huawei at the time with just 14%.

In between 2022 and 2025, we've seen Huawei pump out new foldables including its ultra-premium, triple-folding Mate XT Ultimate which costs over $4000. Huawei also has the horizontally folding Mate X6 which starts at $1800, the vertically folding Pura X that comes in at around $1000, and the budget-friendly foldable Nova Flip smartphone that costs around $750.

Samsung, on the other hand has its just-released Galaxy Z Fold 7 that starts at $2000 or so, the clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip 7 that costs around $1200, and the budget-focused Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE that starts at around $900. Samsung has its tri-fold smartphone launching in the months ahead and into 2026, which will change the game again.