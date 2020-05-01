Save $100 on Bose Noise Canceling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700

If you want the full $100 discount, you will have to live with the Arctic White color, black or silver are $50 more expensive

One of the most challenging things for a lot of people trying to work or learn from home when the entire family is there is finding a little peace and quiet to concentrate. For many people, one product that can help concentration is a high-quality set of noise-canceling headphones that block external sounds and let you listen to music so you can focus. Amazon has a big sale going right now on a popular set of wireless headphones from Bose.

The Bose Noise Canceling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700 in Arctic White are on sale for $299. That is a discount of $100 off the regular $399 price tag. Those who want the silver or black color will have to pay an extra $50 with those on sale for $349.

As of writing, Amazon shows that the white headphones are in stock and can be to you as early as two days. The headphones ship and are sold by Amazon. For those unfamiliar with the Bose 700 headphones, they have up to 11 levels of noise-canceling control to block the outside world or let noise in when it's important. They support Google Assistant and Alexa voice control.

Bose says that the headphones are good for 20 hours of battery life per charge and are made with a streamlined design for comfort and feature a lightweight stainless steel headband along with angled ear cups for a comfortable fit. They also have controls to allow you to receive phone calls while wearing them. It's not all that often that you see significant discounts on headphones as popular as these are so anyone in the market should take advantage while they are available. Bose has faced challenges in 2020, it shuttered all retail stores in most of the world in January.

Last updated: May 1, 2020 at 12:19 pm CDT