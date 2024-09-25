Alienware Pro Headset blends minimal style with powerful performance, ANC, and Bluetooth

The new Alienware Pro Headset, designed in collaboration with over 100 esports pros, including Team Liquid, blurs the lines between minimal stylish ANC streetwear and premium wireless PC gaming audio. In the works for over 18 months, the Alienware Pro Headset is the company's most advanced gaming headset.

At the heart of the new headset are the 50mm Graphene Coated Drivers designed to support and enhance directional audio, crucial for competitive games that rely on intricate sound design in shooters like Call of Duty and Counter-Strike 2. In addition, you've got Two-mic Noise Cancellation that will only pick up your voice while disregarding background audio.

In addition, it features Hybrid ANC for active noise cancellation, comfortable memory foam leatherette earcups, and a stylish design reminiscent of premium over-ear headphones.

"This headset had to meet the demands of competitive gaming, so we collaborated with over 100 elite esports athletes and streamers, including those from the legendary Team Liquid," Alienware explains. "Over the course of 18 months, we combined their insights with our engineers' expertise to create our most advanced gaming headset."

It doesn't stop there, as the Alienware Pro Headset includes a wired mode over USB-C that supports high-resolution audio and Bluetooth 5.3 when used outside your home or gaming setup. Like headphones designed primarily for travel and on-the-go audio, there's a Transparency Mode to hear your surroundings through the earcups.

Alienware notes that the new Pro Headset, in addition to audio tuned for gaming and communication, strikes the "perfect balance of fit, weight, and style." Battery life sounds great, too, with up to 70 hours over low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless without ANC, 30 hours with AND, and 75 hours over Bluetooth. Priced at $229.99 USD, the Alienware Pro Headset will be available this October. Stay tuned for our full review.