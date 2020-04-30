Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Dell XPS 17 9700 and Dell XPS 15 9500 specifications leak

The notebooks offer attractive designs with high-end hardware that will appeal to those wanting portability

Shane McGlaun | Apr 30, 2020 at 09:47 am CDT (1 min, 33 secs time to read)

It appears Dell has a couple of new laptop computers in the works that will slide into the XPS lineup. Details on both machines were leaked by Dell France when it published full details of the machines early. The Dell XPS 17 can be had with up to an Intel Core i9-10885H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6 GB of GDDR6 memory.

The machine can also be fitted with up to 64 GB of RAM and 4 TB of PCIe NVMe storage. The XPS 17 will have a pair of display options, including a 17-inch FHD+ display and an anti-glare coating. That display has no touch control and 100% sRGB coverage with a brightness of 500 nits.

Buyers wanting a better screen can get a 17-inch UHD+ display at 60 Hz. The machine will lack traditional USB-A ports but will include four USB 3.1 Gen 2 Thunderbolt 3 with DisplayPort ports. Onboard sound will include a pair of woofers and a pair of tweeters. One aspect of the high-end computer that Dell has focused on is cooling. The notebook will include Dual Opposite Outlet fan and vapor chamber cooling.

As for power, the 17-inch machine will offer a six-cell 97 WHr Smart lithium-ion battery with ExpressCharge. The basic battery is a three-cell 56WHr unit. The Dell XPS 15 9500 will feature similar improvements, but with lesser maximum specifications. The XPS 15 will feature up to an NVIDIA GeForce 1650 Ti 6GB GPU and 2 TB of maximum storage. The screenshots show thin and attractive notebooks that will appeal to those wanting power with portability. The machines will offer alternatives to the Apple MacBook Pro 16 or Microsoft Surface Book. The last new Dell laptop we talked about was in January when the G5 15 SE launched.

