Don't expect an iPhone 17 Plus as Apple gets ready to ditch its big mid-range model

Apple's iPhone 16 Plus device, set to launch in September of 2024, is now thought to be the last of the Plus models according to a new report.

If you're a fan of Apple's big phones but don't want to have to pay the big money to get your hands on something like the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the Plus handsets are always the best way to go. But while we expect there to be an iPhone 16 Plus launched later this year, a new report suggests that it will be the last of the family and be replaced by something new entirely.

Apple started offering a Plus model with the iPhone 14 Plus, replacing the iPhone 13 mini with something very different, and the iPhone 15 Plus carried that on last year. The iPhone 15 Plus has all the same features and specifications as the iPhone 15 but with a larger 6.7-inch display, just like the iPhone 15 Pro Max. But a new report by The Information suggests that Apple isn't happy with the demand for the Plus models and will choose to ditch them entirely when the iPhone 17 ships in the fall of 2025.

That report says that Apple will replace the iPhone 16 Plus with a new iPhone 17 model that will have a slightly smaller display but be thinner and more expensive than the iPhone 17 Pro Max. It's possible that this is the Ultra device that was tipped to be part of the iPhone 15 lineup but ultimately didn't materialize.

As for the Plus iPhones, the loss will no doubt be a disappointment to people who like to be able to get a huge display without paying equally huge prices. The Information's report suggests that the new model will have a display size between the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max, but it's as yet confirmed how things will actually shake out.

Apple has clearly been left disappointed with sales of the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 15 Plus, as it was with the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini that came before. It looks increasingly likely that people are happy with the option of the standard iPhone, a Pro version of that model, and then the bug, high-end alternative that comes in the shape of the Pro Max. With that in mind, it will be very interesting to see how a new addition to that lineup will be received - especially considering it is expected to be more expensive than the iPhone 17 Pro Max but have a smaller display. Buyers generally equate bigger displays with bigger prices, after all.