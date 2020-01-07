Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Dell's new G5 15 SE laptop: packs CPU and GPU from AMD both on 7nm

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 19 mins ago

CES 2020 - AMD unveiled its new Zen 2-powered Ryzen 4000 series mobile CPUs at CES 2020 not even 24 hours ago, right alongside the mid-range Radeon RX 5600 XT (and the new mobile-bound RX 5600M). But now Dell, has used all of this inside of their new G5 15 SE laptop.

Dell's new G5 15 SE laptop has an optional 15-inch 1080p 144Hz display which is a surprise, a mid-range laptop with a 144Hz refresh rate is interesting to see. We also have AMD FreeSync tech support, and thanks to the included Ryzen 4000 series-H processor and Radeon RX 5600M graphics card you should be able to handle most games without a problem at 1080p.

Inside, Dell will have the AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile CPU and Radeon RX 5600M graphics joined by up to 1TB of PCIe M.2 SSDs, and a 2TB 5400RPM HDD. Dell's new G5 15 SE will start at $799, and will be available in April 2020.

NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com

