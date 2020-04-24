Fallout 76 glitches caused by outdated NPC scripts from older games

Fallout 76's new bugs and glitches are actually a lot worse than we thought

Fallout 76 has a bunch of new nefarious glitches are deleting and stealing players' gear, ammo, and power armor pieces.

Fallout 76 is a mess right now. The new update, Wastelanders, was supposed to fix Fallout 76 by adding new human NPCs. But the massive expansion seems to have made things worse by sabotaging players' hard-earned gear.

Reddit user RosalynJeffries put together a comprehensive list of Fallout 76 bugs that include:

It's so bad that some players are just accepting items disappearing as part of Fallout 76. On the subject of armor randomly disappearing, one user comments that they too lost something valuable and advises "cry and just move on, start saving up for more."

These glitches are absolutely unacceptable in a game predicated on hours-long grinds for gear, materials gathering, and crafting. A huge part of these glitches seems to be Fallout 76's NPC scripts--and main scripts, for that matter--that're built off of outdated source code. Back in 2018, prolific modder Neehar told Eurogamer that Fallout 76 was basically identical to Fallout 4, warts and all.

This apparently includes glitches and bugs that plagued Fallout 4 and Skyrim before it.

Bethesda says it's investigating the bugs, but it'll be hard to actually get your gear back unless you have some proof. If you continue playing Fallout 76, you may want to record yourself every time you:

Get into power armor

Use a weapon in an event with an NPC

Use an ammo vendor

Or you could just not play Fallout 76. That might be the better option.

Last updated: Apr 24, 2020 at 05:14 pm CDT