Bethesda shows Fallout 76's new legendary crafting system coming in Milepost Zero update

Bethesda highlights Fallout 76's new-and-improved crafting system that will be introduced with September 3's Milepost Zero update.
Fallout 76's free Milepost Zero update is right around the corner, bringing some big changes with it. Bethesda has announced that legendary cores will be discontinued when Milepost Zero launches, and will instead be converted into Legendary Scrip on September 3. Until then, Bethesda has extended the Legendary Scrip surplus bonus so that gamers can accumulate Scrip and prepare for the new crafting system.
Today in a quick development preview video, the studio outlined some of the key changes that are coming to legendary crafting, namely the chance to secure legendary prefix recipes from scrapped items. Apparently the chances of this happening are quite slim, but it's still possible.
Fallout 76 creative director Jonathan Rush explains:
"We know our players love their legendary gear, weapons, armor, and power armor. Our new legendary crafting system provides them with clear pathways to success to building them out.
"Players can now scrap legendary weapons, armor, and power armor at a workbench. For each legendary item that gets scrapped, the player has the chance to learn the recipes for crafting those legendary mods themselves.
"After crafting the legendary mod at a tinker's workbench, you can apply it to weapons, armor, or power armor. You can even sell or trade these with other players. You can still roll legendary mods onto weapons that don't have a mod in a particular slot, and upgrade an existing legendary item with a lower star count."