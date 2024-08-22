Bethesda shows Fallout 76's new legendary crafting system coming in Milepost Zero update

Bethesda reveals details around Fallout 76's new legendary crafting mechanic coming with Milepost Zero that gives a chance of learning legendary prefixes.

Bethesda highlights Fallout 76's new-and-improved crafting system that will be introduced with September 3's Milepost Zero update.

Fallout 76's free Milepost Zero update is right around the corner, bringing some big changes with it. Bethesda has announced that legendary cores will be discontinued when Milepost Zero launches, and will instead be converted into Legendary Scrip on September 3. Until then, Bethesda has extended the Legendary Scrip surplus bonus so that gamers can accumulate Scrip and prepare for the new crafting system.

Today in a quick development preview video, the studio outlined some of the key changes that are coming to legendary crafting, namely the chance to secure legendary prefix recipes from scrapped items. Apparently the chances of this happening are quite slim, but it's still possible.

Fallout 76 creative director Jonathan Rush explains: