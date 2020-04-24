Visible has the New iPhone SE for under $200

Today marks launch day for the all-new and highly anticipated iPhone SE. Those needing a new smartphone have been holding out for something that wouldn't break the bank will want to check out a deal that Visible has going right now. At Visible, the normal price for the 64 GB Apple iPhone SE 2020 is $384. Currently, some versions of the device appear to be sold out, which is not uncommon on launch day for an Apple device.

If you purchase the base version, it's currently available in white or red colors, and the $384 purchase price represents a slight $16 discount off the MSRP. The big savings comes in that when you purchase the phone and port number to Visible; you also get a $200 prepaid MasterCard. The prepaid card brings the total purchase price of the phone down to $184, which is a smoking deal.

If you want more storage, the $200 prepaid MasterCard deal is good on the 128 GB and 256 GB smartphones as well. The catch is that the 128 GB model is sold out. However, the 256 GB version is available in white or red for $528. That means you can get the biggest 256 GB version for a bit less than the regular MSRP for the 64 GB smartphone after the card.

The smartphone has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and Touch ID. It is water-resistant to one meter for 30 minutes and uses the same A13 Bionic processor that the higher-end iPhone models use. The smartphone is good for up to 13 hours of video watching on a single charge. One caveat to this $200 prepaid MasterCard deal is that users do have to pay their first two months of service to qualify for the card. Presumably, that means the rebate will show up somewhere around the third month. A recent iPhone 12 leak suggests that the smartphone will stick with the Lightning charger.