Should you buy the iPhone 16e or the standard iPhone 16? Here's the differences

Apple's recent announcement of the iPhone 16e marks the company's exit from the budget smartphone market, leaving consumers with a difficult decision.

Apple recently announced the iPhone 16e, the company's "budget" smartphone offering, which has posed a difficult decision for consumers looking to upgrade.

The iPhone 16e is intended to be a budget smartphone offering, but the price tag of $599 has created a difficult decision for consumers looking to upgrade to the latest generation of iPhone as the iPhone 16e is just $200 less than the standard iPhone. So, should you buy the iPhone 16e or save up a little longer to buy the standard? Below is a list of all of the concessions you will make if you want to save a few dollars and buy the iPhone 16e.

iPhone 16e Concessions vs the standard iPhone 16

No Camera Control interface

No back camera for ultrawide photography

No macro photography and spatial video recording for Vision Pro playback

No dynamic island interface

No MagSafe magnetic wireless charging (wireless charging case still works, but at a slower 7.5W)

Fewer graphics cores

No Cinematic mode or Action mode for video recording

Two color options (only comes in Black and White)

Display isn't as bright at 1,200 nits versus 1,600 nits

There is one aspect the iPhone 16e has over the standard iPhone 16, and that's battery life. With its reduction in graphics cores and perhaps the inclusion of the new in-house Apple modem, the iPhone 16e has 26 hours of video playback versus the iPhone 16's 22 hours. In summary, the iPhone 16e is a cut-down iPhone 16 standard and omits a range of features that some consumers might find unnecessary anyway. But which one should you choose? That depends on your current smartphone and intended payment method.

Buying Guide

If you currently own an older generation of iPhone that has already been paid off, are willing to pay for the new device upfront, and don't care about the omitted features, I recommend buying the iPhone 16e. The majority of the features lacking from the iPhone 16e are camera-related, and if you don't care for the camera anyway, want as much battery life as possible, save some money, and get the iPhone 16e.

Despite it being Apple's cheapest iPhone offering for the latest generation, it will still serve as a substantial upgrade compared to the out-of-date iPhone you currently own, and you will be able to use it comfortably for several generations.

However, if you are looking to get on a payment plan for your new smartphone and do care about the camera capabilities, you are better off getting the standard iPhone 16 as you would only be paying an extra $8/month for the standard iPhone 16 versus the iPhone 16e.

Check out the iPhone 16e and standard iPhone 16 on the Apple website here and here.