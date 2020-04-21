Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,572 Reviews & Articles | 60,243 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: GeForce Ti Showdown: GTX 980 Ti vs GTX 1080 Ti vs RTX 2080 Tiflame

These are the sharpest images humans have taken of the Sun so far

NASA has released the more gorgeous images of the Sun, showcasing fine threads of plasma

Jak Connor | Apr 21, 2020 at 04:35 am CDT (1 min, 31 secs time to read)

Scientists have made some progress in understanding the Sun's surface, and as technology advances, humans can begin to take more high definition images of the surface - unlocking more knowledge about how it all works.

These are the sharpest images humans have taken of the Sun so far 01 | TweakTown.com

Now, astronomers have released some of the sharpest images yet taken of the sun's atmosphere, and as you can see in the above image, the sun's is covered in extremely hot plasma threads. These fine threads of plasma aren't tiny, in fact, the smallest of the strands measure in at 200km wide, and some of the biggest being recorded to be roughly 513km in diameter. Up until now, scientists couldn't view inside the solar corona, so they didn't know that these fine filaments were there.

Amy Winebarger, a solar physicist at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, "We're seeing threads pop out where we see nothing in other instruments." These extremely sharp images were taken using NASA's High-Resolution Coronal Imager, or Hi-C for short. NASA sends this small telescope up into space aboard a rocket, and then it floats around in space taking photos of the sun for about 5 minutes, then it falls back to Earth. If you are interested in checking out a close-up video of the Sun's surface, check out this link here. An extremely high-resolution image can be found here too.

These are the sharpest images humans have taken of the Sun so far 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Space Atlas, Second Edition: Mapping the Universe and Beyond

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$29.74
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/21/2020 at 1:48 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:bgr.com, sciencenews.org
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.