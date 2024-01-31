Gigantic solar eruption captured blasting into space in stunning 4K video

A professional photographer has captured the moment of a massive solar prominence erupting on the surface of the Sun in stunning quality.

Miguel Claro, a professional photographer, has captured some stunning footage of a large solar prominence occurring on our host star, the Sun.

The professional photographer, author, and science communicator based in Lisbon, Portugal, captured a solar prominence, or filament of plasma gaining in height, eventually snapping and resulting in a coronal mass ejection (CME).

Claro captured the stunning footage seen above on February 22, 2022, and explained in a recently published article on Space.com the prominence is so large it could likely fit dozens of Earths within it, with some prominences even being so large they can stretch thousands of miles into space.

Researchers aren't exactly sure how prominences form, but they do know that these filaments are large loops of plasma that flow along the twisted magnetic fields created by the Sun. These fields extend outwards from the surface of the Sun. If you are interested in learning more about solar prominences, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:space.com, vimeo.com

