Gigantic solar eruption captured blasting into space in stunning 4K video

Miguel Claro, a professional photographer, has captured some stunning footage of a large solar prominence occurring on our host star, the Sun.
The professional photographer, author, and science communicator based in Lisbon, Portugal, captured a solar prominence, or filament of plasma gaining in height, eventually snapping and resulting in a coronal mass ejection (CME).
Claro captured the stunning footage seen above on February 22, 2022, and explained in a recently published article on Space.com the prominence is so large it could likely fit dozens of Earths within it, with some prominences even being so large they can stretch thousands of miles into space.
Researchers aren't exactly sure how prominences form, but they do know that these filaments are large loops of plasma that flow along the twisted magnetic fields created by the Sun. These fields extend outwards from the surface of the Sun. If you are interested in learning more about solar prominences, check out this link here.
- Read more: Scientists claim they've discovered Amelia Earhart's plane wreckage
- Read more: NASA telescope photographs a cosmic bridge linking two galaxies
- Read more: NASA drops treasure trove of epic images snapped by world's most powerful space telescope
- Read more: H.P Lovecraft and Dead Space inspired underwater horror game gets new eerie trailer
- Read more: Unreal Engine 5 is powering the adaptation film of the Rogue Trooper comic
- Read more: Samsung's next foldables may be much cheaper if this rumor is true
- Read more: Extremely rare 'green flash' coming from Venus captured by a lucky photographer