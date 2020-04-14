Capcom is now developing games from home in COVID-19 lockdown

Like pretty much every game studio in the world, Capcom has transitioned to work-from-home status

Capcom instates a work-from-home policy for its developers as Japan locks down against COVID-19 spread.

A little over a week ago, Capcom reported one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus. Now the company has decided to lock up its doors and transition to remote work. From now until May 6, all of Capcom's employees will work from home. This could interrupt critical development cycles of upcoming games, including the rumored Resident Evil 8 and other next-gen games set for 2020.

"Considering the current situation surrounding the spread of COVID-19 in Japan, Capcom Co., Ltd. will implement a general policy of work from home or stay at home for employees from Monday, April 13 through Wednesday, May 6," reads a press release issued out yesterday.

"Capcom is committed to prioritizing the safety of employees, their families, our business partners and the public. We will closely monitor the plans and policies set forth by national and local governments in order to quickly act in working to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We appreciate your continued understanding and support."

There's some good news for Capcom, though. Resident Evil 3 Remake is a big success with 2 million sales in five days, and 50% of those sales were from digital.

Capcom has yet to reveal when it'll announce Q4'19 earnings and based on the coronavirus interruption, this figures could be pushed back a bit.