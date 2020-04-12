Microsoft exec: I think we have the better console with Xbox Series X
'I personally think we're going to have a better console. I'm not worried about the power narrative.'
Microsoft employees are pretty confident in the next-gen Xbox Series X, and aren't really worried about the PlayStation 5 dominating the landscape.
Microsoft's teams aren't really ones to crazily ignite the console wars. Yes, they've said things like the "world's most powerful console" in marketing promos, but actual employees are more level-headed and recognize the other side has some pretty big advantages. That being said, some of Team Green's members still think Xbox Series X is a better console.
In a recent Dealer Gaming podcast, Bill Stillwell, a mixed reality exec who worked closely with the Xbox backward compatibility team, says Xbox SX should be the overall better system. "I think what you saw was the unfortunate byproduct of a GDC talk being turned into a marketing event. I liked Cerny's talk, I think they've got some cool tech, I personally think we're going to have a better console. The other side if it is they have great IP, so I do expect they'll have a good experience," he said.
"Mark Cerny's a brilliant guy. I think he was put in a bad spot, but I do think the console content was actually pretty good if you were watching it with the right perspective."
Stillwell isn't worried about any kinds of power discrepancies, though. The Xbox Series X will stand on its capabilities, not necessarily its raw specs, but how it uses the specs. There's a steep power gap between the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X in terms of GPU power: the next-gen Xbox has a 12.15 TFLOP GPU with 56 RDNA 2 CUs, and the PS5 has a 10.3TFLOP GPU with 36 RDNA 2 CUs with a decently higher 2.23GHz clock speed.
"I'm not worried about the power narrative," Stillwell said
Of course no one's actually seen the PlayStation 5 yet. We haven't seen any of the capabilities that Cerny discussed in the deep-dive tech talk. There's been one small SSD demo back in 2019, and that was damn impressive, but it was still very minute. We recently got a look at the new PS5 DualSense controller, which could admittedly further innovate gaming like never before.
Everyone's excited, and everyone wants to know the system's true functionality and the revolutionary new experiences made possible with the high-end PCIe 4.0 SSD and its 12-channel memory controller.
For next-gen, seeing is believing. And so far Microsoft has shown off a lot more than Sony.
A big PlayStation 5 teardown is coming soon, though, so keep an eye out for that. Who knows when Sony will drop it.
Xbox Series X is due out by Holiday 2020. No pricing has been announced.
Check below for confirmed specs and details, and a huge content listing of everything we've heard about Xbox Series X so far:
Xbox Series X confirmed details (Formerly Project Scarlett):
- 8-core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU
- 12.15 TFLOP Navi GPU on RDNA 2 architecture
- 7nm+ AMD SoC
- 16GB GDDR6 memory
- 2x Xbox One X's 6TFLOPs of GPU perf
- 4x CPU power of Xbox One generation
- Can deliver up to 40x more performance than Xbox One in specific use cases
- Adaptive sync supported
- Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM
- Supports 8K resolution (likely media playback)
- 120FPS gaming
- Variable refresh rate (adaptive sync/FreeSync)
- Variable Rate Shading
- Raytracing confirmed with dedicated raytracing cores
- Backward compatible with thousands of Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games
- New controller with a dedicated share button
- Compatible with Xbox One accessories
