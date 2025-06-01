Ubisoft is teasing the return of an iconic gaming franchise

Ubisoft has taken to social media to tease an upcoming new Splinter Cell game, and with Summer Game Fest next week we might find what it is very soon.

Ubisoft has taken to X to tease something Splinter Cell, with an image of the series' protagonist, Sam Fisher, alongside a simple #SplinterCell hashtag. With Summer Game Fest around the corner, a week of conferences and live streams where we get a lot of new game announcements and first looks, we could be getting our first look at a new Splinter Cell game in a matter of days.

1928421132438224990

It remains to be seen what form Sam Fisher's return to the digital landscape will take - will it be something new or the return of a classic? In December 2021, the publisher announced that it was remaking the original Splinter Cell for a "modern-day audience" and would "keep the spirit and themes of the original game while exploring our characters and the world to make them more authentic and believable."

However, that was years ago, and without any significant updates since, the status of Ubisoft Toronto's Splinter Cell Remake remains unclear. The good news is that Ubisoft and industry insider Tom Henderson recently posted to social media that the remake "looks genuinely impressive," and we might hear about it sooner rather than later.

The impression we get is that the remake will set the tone, look, and feel for a brand-new Splinter Cell game in the future, as a stealth-action game in the vein of the original Metal Gear Solid, where light and shadow and spy gadgets come into play, Splinter Cell represents a different style of Ubisoft game than the publisher's recent string of open-world action-adventures. This is one of the reasons that fans of the original and the stealth genre are excited for a new Splinter Cell, even in remake form.

The original Splinter Cell dates back to 2002 and the original Xbox console, so enough time has passed that modern-day visuals and mechanics could transform the experience for the better. Ubisoft could also follow the Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remastered playbook and overhaul the visuals while retaining the core game. Whatever the case, with Ubisoft teasing something Splinter Cell, odds are we'll see it once Summer Game Fest kicks off on Friday, June 6.