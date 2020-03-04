Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
'Connected' is a Sony Pictures movie that focuses on tech addiction

A father is upset his children are spending too much time of their technology devices, so he makes a family decision

By Jak Connor on Mar 4, 2020 at 04:08 am CST - 1 min, 3 secs reading time

As society adopts more and more forms of new technology, many people are wondering what the effects all this technology has on us. Sony wants to highlight that in an upcoming kid's film.

The new movie is called 'Connected,' and the story revolves around how much humans are relying on technology, and in particular, how a father is upset about how much his children are relying on technology. The movie is from the minds of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Lego Movie (Christopher Miller and Philip Lord) and is directed by Michael Rianda, who is the director of the hit TV series Gravity Falls.

'Connected' will continue on the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animation style, which was deemed one of the best parts about Into the Spider-Verse and will no doubt be a highlight for 'Connected'. As for the plot, the movie circles around a family that saves the world, while at the same time highlighting societies reliance on technology. We get a taste for the story in the above trailer where we see the father of the family decide to take a family road trip, but then robots and what seems like technology as a whole begin to turn against humans.

NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

