Weapons director Zach Cregger's new Resident Evil movie will make you feel like a gamer

Zach Cregger is directing a new Resident Evil movie, and everything is based on the games--he hasn't even seen an actual Resident Evil film adaptation.

TL;DR: Director Zach Cregger's upcoming Resident Evil film promises an authentic, immersive experience true to the game's atmosphere, focusing on the worlds of Resident Evil 2 and 3 with the tone of Resident Evil 4. Fans of the games can expect a fresh, cinematic zombie thriller that honors the franchise's spirit.

Weapons horror movie director Zach Cregger talks about his next Resident Evil film adaptation, saying that it will resonate strongly with fans of the game.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

A new Resident Evil movie is in the works with Weapons director Zach Cregger at the helm. Over the past few months, Cregger has revealed a few details about the pacing and tone of the movie, and how it aims to stay authentic to the mood of the games. In a recent interview with YouTuber Double Toasted, Cregger says the new zombie flick will make viewers feel like they're actually playing the games--something that's probably only possible if you're a die-hard fan, which Cregger is.

"I'm a huge fan of the games. Now, I've never seen a Resident Evil movie. I imagine if there are people out there that are rabid fans of the movie franchise, they're probably not really prepared for what I'm going to be doing. But I think the people who are fans of the games are probably going to be stoked," the horror maven said.

Cregger goes on to say that his new Resident Evil movie is unlike anything he's ever seen, and that the film will take place in the worlds of Resident Evil 2 and 3.

Check below for a quick transcript of what Zach Cregger said about his new Resident Evil movie: