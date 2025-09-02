Weapons director Zach Cregger's new Resident Evil movie will make you feel like a gamer

Weapons horror movie director Zach Cregger talks about his next Resident Evil film adaptation, saying that it will resonate strongly with fans of the game.
A new Resident Evil movie is in the works with Weapons director Zach Cregger at the helm. Over the past few months, Cregger has revealed a few details about the pacing and tone of the movie, and how it aims to stay authentic to the mood of the games. In a recent interview with YouTuber Double Toasted, Cregger says the new zombie flick will make viewers feel like they're actually playing the games--something that's probably only possible if you're a die-hard fan, which Cregger is.
"I'm a huge fan of the games. Now, I've never seen a Resident Evil movie. I imagine if there are people out there that are rabid fans of the movie franchise, they're probably not really prepared for what I'm going to be doing. But I think the people who are fans of the games are probably going to be stoked," the horror maven said.
Cregger goes on to say that his new Resident Evil movie is unlike anything he's ever seen, and that the film will take place in the worlds of Resident Evil 2 and 3.
Check below for a quick transcript of what Zach Cregger said about his new Resident Evil movie:
It is true to the experience of the games. It takes place in the world of the games, but most importantly, the journey you'll have as a viewer is going to be similar to the journey that you have as a player when you play these games.
What that means is it follows one protagonist from point A to point B as they just descend deeper and deeper into hell.
As someone who's played I don't know how many thousands and thousands of hours of Resident Evil, I just feel like I know how that pacing can go. It's inherently cinematic and I think that there's a great movie that can live inside of this world and inside of that pacing.
I'm just really pumped about the story that we get to tell here. I feel like I'm chomping at the bit to make this thing.
I know there's been a lot of speculation online that I should just be doing an original next, and not an IP, but I don't think that those people will have that complaint when they see this. It is an original, it's very much a movie that feels in line with my sensibility, my sense of tone, and it's just a much bigger scale than Weapons and certainly Barbarian.
I think it's going to be really cool and I've never seen a movie like it. I'm beyond excited making this.
It's much more in the world of the games than Weapons and Barbarian.
It probably lives more in the world of Resident Evil 2 and 3, but I'd say that it adheres more to the tone of 4.
But you know, the thing about the games is the game franchise itself is incredibly malleable. 2 and 3 take place in Raccoon City, and 4 takes place in like Spain, and it feels like it's in the past but it's not. And then 7 is a Texas Chainsaw kind of a thing, and then 8 is like some ancient European village. The games don't even have a set lore--it's not rigid.
So I don't think I'm taking any more liberties with this than the game franchise does--I think I'm coloring within the lines.