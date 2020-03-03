Google I/O 2020 canceled over coronavirus, its Pixel 5 event

Google cancels its biggest event of the year over coronavirus / COVID-19 fears, with Google I/O 2020 axed

Google has just canceled its Google I/O 2020 developer event, where we most likely been introduced to the Pixel 5 smartphones and Android 11 in detail -- all over coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The news was delivered by a Google spokesperson, who told The Verge: "Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre".

Google I/O is the company's biggest event of the year, with it putting a spotlight on new Android operating systems -- at Google I/O 2020 we would've had Android 11 detailed. We're usually introduced to new Android-powered devices including new Pixel 5 smartphones, and other Google-made hardware -- as well as changes to services and apps like Google Maps, Google Assistant, and more.

Google will be refunding people by March 13, with people who purchased tickets for Google I/O 2020 automatically granted the option of getting a Google I/O 2021 ticket.

We've seen some gignatic events being canceled or postponed over coronavirus / COVID-19 fears, with Mobile World Congress, the Game Developers Conference, Google I/O, Facebook's F8 developer conference -- and even chatter from Dick Pound, a member of the International Olympic Committee, with the IOC talking about outright canceling the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

