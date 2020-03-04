Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Bloodborne 2 isn't in active development for PS5 + Elden Ring details

FromSoftware is working hard on Elden Ring, while there's supposedly no active development for Bloodborne 2

By Jak Connor on Mar 4, 2020 at 12:31 am CST - 1 min, 30 secs reading time

FromSoftware is keeping their mouths shut about Elden Ring and how development is going, but sources close to the project are not.

According to ResetEra member, Omni, who has been revealing purported details about the title, Elden Ring will feature dynamic wildlife, and also dynamic weather effects. We already know that Elden Ring is the biggest project that FromSoftware has ever taken on, and that Game of Thrones writer, George R.R Martin is working alongside legendary game director Hidetaka Miyazaki. Both Martin and Miyazaki are creating a unique game world that has heavy emphasis on RPG elements, which ties directly back into what Omni is supposedly revealing.

Omni also touched on other potential FromSoftware projects and mentioned Bloodborne 2. According to Omni, FromSoftware isn't currently working on a sequel to the notoriously difficult game and instead is putting most of its eggs into the Elden Ring basket. Originally, fans thought that Bloodborne 2 could have a sequel dedicated to the PlayStation 5, but at the moment, a sequel isn't actively in development. This doesn't mean there won't ever be a sequel, it just means there isn't one coming at the moment.


Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, though, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

NEWS SOURCES:resetera.com, wccftech.com

