Elden Ring Nightreign release date and details to be revealed on this date

FromSoftware is reportedly preparing to reveal more details on the highly anticipated Elden Ring Nightreign in the coming days, including the release date.

FromSoftware is slated to reveal more details about the highly anticipated Elden Ring Nightreign next week, according to a source familiar with the developer's plans for the title.

Insider Gaming, a reputable source for gaming-related leaks and news, has learned through an unnamed source that FromSoftware is planning on revealing the release date for Elden Ring Nightreign on February 12. According to the publication, the February 12 date will also include more details about the title, such as media previews. Moreover, Elden Ring Nightreign is undergoing a network test on February 14 - 17, which will undoubtedly lead to some of the contents of the game being leaked online.

So, it would make sense for FromSoftware to get ahead of any leaks by officially revealing more details about the game in the days before the online playtest is conducted. Furthermore, and this could simply be coincidental, rumors have suggested PlayStation could be hosting a State of Play event next week. Perhaps these are the same event?

For those who don't know, Elden Ring Nightreign is a cooperative multiplayer title that will only be playable in a trio or solo. FromSoftware has said it has incorporated some roguelike elements into the game, but it will still retain that sense of accomplishment players feel in other FromSoftware games when enemy bosses are overcome.