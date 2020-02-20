Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos get deepfaked into Star Trek

By Anthony Garreffa on Feb 20, 2020

The world of deepfake videos is getting scarily real, with one of my favorites being Avengers stars Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr being deepfaked into Back to the Future -- as well as Neo and Agent Smith from The Matrix being deepfaked into Office Space. But look what we have here:

Tesla Motors and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk alongside Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos have been deepfaked into the original Star Trek, into the pilot episode 'The Cage'. Musk plays Captain Christopher Pike, who was the captain of the USS Enterprise before the legendary James T. Kirk -- while Bezos is deepfaked onto a Talosian alien with a gigantic bald head, which he kinda suits.

In this episode of Star Trek, the Talosian aliens capture Pike and enslave him where he'll be used to breed humans and rebuild a destroyed society. In the episode, Pike attempts to escape which leads the Talosians to come to the conclusion that humans resisting to captivity won't make them a good species to rebuild a destroyed society.

Do you know what is scarier though? This isn't the first time Bezos has been a big-headed alien in Star Trek... it's actually his second time, where in the tweet above you can see that Bezos ticked something off his bucket list. The Amazon CEO and mega-billionaire joined the cast and crew of the Justin Lin-directed Star Trek back in 2016.

Keanu Reeves, The Rock, Bruce Lee, and Joaquin Phoenix were also deepfaked into Mortal Kombat 11 recently, too.

