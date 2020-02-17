Keanu Reeves, Jackie Chan, The Rock deepfaked into Mortal Kombat 11

Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
By Jak Connor | Feb 17, 2020 12:32 am CST

Deepfake technology is getting uncomfortably good, and while most of what you have probably seen from deepfakes is movie-related, check out this video game one.

Above we have a video from BabyZone who used Deepfake technology to include various celebrities in Mortal Kombat 11. Using the deepfake tech, BabyZone was able to successfully replace Sub-Zero with Keanu Reeves from John Wick, Terminator with Bruce Campbell, Kabal as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Johnny Cage as Jean-Claude Van Damme, Kung Lao with Jackie Chan, Liu Kang with Bruce Lee and finally The Joker with Joaquin Phoenix.

I think Keanu Reeves as Sub-Zero and Jackie Chan as Kung Lao are the two that are particularly good out of the set. Unfortunately, you cannot download these to play as BabyZone used his own facesets, and the footage that you are seeing was edited in post. Regardless of not being able to download them, these deepfakes are extremely impressive.

Maybe the future of deepfake technology is being able to purchase/rent the faceset of one of your favorite actors/stars to deepfake into any form of media you want? Who knows how far this technology will be able to go, but I'm sure it will be monetized somewhere along the way.

