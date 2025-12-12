Hogwarts Legacy now free on Epic store, causing an almighty rush - and intense buyer's remorse

There was a scramble when this freebie was revealed at The Game Awards, leading to Hogwarts Legacy being unavailable for some - but that's settled down.

TL;DR: Epic Games has kicked off its big-name freebies for this holiday season with Hogwarts Legacy. The open-world RPG will be free on its store until December 18, sparking a good deal of buyer's remorse for those who stumped up cash for the game recently. Rumors around other freebies for later this month include Terraria, Mortal Kombat 11, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Hogwarts Legacy can be grabbed for the grand total of absolutely nothing, as Epic Games kicks off its high-profile freebies for the holiday season this year.

The open-world action RPG was revealed as the new free game by Epic at The Game Awards, and it attracted quite some attention.

Indeed, as Windows Central reports, when Hogwarts Legacy went free on the Epic Games Store, it was problematic trying to actually grab a copy, with the game showing as unavailable for some.

That was likely a side-effect of a big rush of traffic to secure a copy of Hogwarts Legacy, which is only to be expected - it's a recent big-name game, after all, which only came out in 2023. And that fact has led some who've bought it more recently, like earlier this year, to suffer quite an intense bout of buyer's remorse, as you might imagine. If you fall into this category, you have my sympathy.

At any rate, for all those of us who've never stumped up cash for Hogwarts Legacy, you've got a week to get your free copy, with the offer running until December 18.

We're then likely to see another run of tempting freebies, as when it comes to its giveaways, Epic generally saves much of the best stuff for the holiday season.

On a separate note, a leak covered by Notebookcheck.net claims to have a list of the other planned free games from Epic as 2025 rolls towards its inevitable conclusion, but take that with some heavy salting indeed. Supposedly, later this month we can look forward to Terraria, Mortal Kombat 11, and the final prize for New Year's Eve will be... wait for it... Red Dead Redemption 2.

As I said - salt this heavily.