Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,582 Reviews & Articles | 66,969 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr deepfaked into Back to the Future

NVIDIA teases Cyberpunk 2077 themed GeForce RTX graphics card

CD Projekt RED asks for Cyberpunk 2077 themed GeForce graphics card, NVIDIA says 'stay tuned...'

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 16, 2020 07:24 pm CST

So something amazing is about to happen, with Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt RED using its official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account to ask about making a limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 GPU... to which NVIDIA replied "stay tuned...".

I don't think this tease is about NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture that is right around the corner, something that should be detailed at its own GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2020 that takes place between March 22-26. If it is, I'm all booked and ready to go and will deliver you guys the news from the show floor and GTC key note with NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

What we are probably looking at is a GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics card themed like Cyberpunk 2077, as NVIDIA is the technology partner for CD Projekt RED and its recently-delayed Cyberpunk 2077. NVIDIA is no stranger to themed graphics cards, where just a couple of years ago it released the TITAN Xp Star Wars Collectors Edition graphics cards in both Galactic Empire and Jedi Order goodness.

Buy at Amazon

The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$86.14
$86.14$86.14-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/16/2020 at 5:17 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click for latest

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.