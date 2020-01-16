Cyberpunk 2077 delayed to September 17, 2020

'The game is complete and playable, but we need more time to playtest.'

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed five months to September 17, 2020 on all platforms to ensure more polish and fine-tuning.

CD Projekt RED today announced Cyberpunk 2077 won't hit its original April 16, 2020 release date, and has been pushed back almost half a year to September 2020. The reason is simple: The team needs more time to build their magnum opus.

"Cyberpunk 2077 won't make the April release window and we're moving the launch date to September 17, 2020.

"We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there's still work to be done. Night City is massive--full of stories, content and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtestin, fixing, and polishing.

"We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect."

The game is a gargantuan undertaking that's been more than seven years in the making, culminating in tremendous investment from CD Projekt RED: Next-gen tech was developed for the game, including engine optimizations, a totally brand new first-person UI system, more dynamic physics and immersion effects, as well as real-time AI.

The company has also spent over $80 million on Cyberpunk 2077's development to date, and we expect that number to grow over the coming months.

The delay also gives CD Projekt RED ample time to tweak the game for next-generation consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The studio already confirmed Cyberpunk 2077's game engine was tooled to support next-gen systems, and we suspect CDPR has had devkits for both consoles for a while now. The extra work should not only make Cyberpunk 2077 look and feel amazing on current-gen hardware, but also optimize them for next-gen consoles as well.

The extra time will also give developers some breathing room. There's rumblings that crunch is rampant at CD Projekt RED, and these months will give developers more flexibility to complete the project. A lot is riding on Cyberpunk 2077 for sure--it'll be CDPR's only released game in five years--and the studio is putting their all into the experience