Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will crossover with Cuphead in a new event

A new spirit event is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and this time it's Cuphead-themed

The release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's 7.0.0 update, which added the new DLC character Byleth also added some fan-favorite skins for Mii Gunner - Cuphead.

In celebration of Cuphead making it over to Nintendo's representative fighter, a new spirit board event is being held in their honor. The new event will run for five days and add four new spirits from Cuphead to the spirit board. Players will be able to pick up these spirits starting on February 14th.

