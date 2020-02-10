Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,575 Reviews & Articles | 66,856 News Posts

Disney blamed for Sora not coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Disney, not Nintendo are the ones to blame for Sora not coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

By Jak Connor | Feb 10, 2020 02:38 am CST

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players have been asking Nintendo for quite some time to add Kingdom Hearts main character Sora to the roster. Unfortunately, Sora is reportedly not coming.

rumour-nintendo-wanted-sora-in-smash-bros-ultimate-but-got-rejected_01

In the latest episode of the Kinda Funny Gamescast, former senior editor at Game Informer and industry insider Imran Khan spoke about how Nintendo aren't the ones to blame for Sora not being included in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Khan says that Nintendo has "absolutely approached Disney" about including Sora in Smash Ultimate and that "Disney Japan specificallly" denied the request.

Honestly, this isn't surprising at all. Since Kingdom Hearts is a collaboration project between Square Enix and Disney, Disney has to approve the use of Sora for Nintendo to get their hands-on him. Sora is one of the most requested characters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but most people forget that Disney is notorious for keeping their IP close to their chest. While this doesn't confirm that Sora can't come to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it does give some insight from a reputable source that his chances are unlikely.

Buy at Amazon

Kingdom Hearts III - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$21.95
$21.95$21.99$22.64
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/9/2020 at 7:49 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click for latest
NEWS SOURCES:nintendolife.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.