American's dream vehicle for 2020 is a Ford, not a Tesla

Google trends data indicates that Ford leads the pack of American's most anticipated vehicle brand for 2020

Every year, most car manufacturers have a new vehicle model coming out, and now that we are well into 2020, what vehicles are the most anticipated?

According to a new study conducted by Partcatalog, who analyzed Google Trends data between the dates of January 1st and February 1st found that American's are most excited for Ford's new vehicle -- the Ford Bronco. The above map showcases each state and what they are most excited about in terms of brand and vehicle.

In summary, the following vehicles were the most popular; Ford Bronco - 19 states, Chevy Corvette Stingray - 13 states, Land Rover Defender - 6 states, Porsche Taycan - 5 states, Tesla Model Y - 3 states, Rivian R1T - 2 states, Ford Mustang Mach-E - 2 states. If you are after any more statistics like this, a new info-graph is released every month regarding vehicles. Be sure to check back here soon for more.