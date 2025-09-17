Battlefield 6 - All the big gameplay changes made since the Open Beta

Battlefield 6 has already been changed since the Open Beta - all vehicles are faster, the OP shotgun has been nerfed, and a lot more.

The recent Battlefield 6 Open Beta was huge, with EA and Battlefield Studios confirming that over 420 million matches were played, with almost 5 billion "enemy kills" and over $196 billion in destruction and damage caused to buildings and infrastructure.

With it being the biggest Beta in the series' history, and the positive feedback making it one of the most highly anticipated releases for the Holiday 2025 season, the teams at Battlefield Studios have taken all that data and made several subtle and meaningful changes to the core game.

We got to check them out as part of a recent multiplayer preview session, where we also got to explore the new Mirak Valley map and the return of Battlefield 3's sprawling Operation Firestorm. Which looks and feels like a modern version of that map - tuned for Battlefield 6's vehicles and destruction. As part of a pre-brief before we jumped into the action, the Battlefield Studios team gave us a quick rundown of some of the key changes that have already been made to the game, so we've decided to list those here for you now.

The Assault class's deployable ladder from the reveal trailer is now in the game, and it can be used to quickly access second stories and roofs with a dynamic equip and place system.

Every vehicle in the game is now faster, which makes jumping into a tank at HQ on a larger map, such as Mirak Valley, less painful to get back into the action.

Helicopter "engine power" has been boosted so they feel more like their Battlefield 4 variants when it comes to speed and maneuverability.

First-person views in vehicles have also been improved for visibility to the point where they are now just as viable as firing in third-person.

That OP M87A1 shotgun is no longer a one-hit kill weapon; it now takes more shells to score a kill.

There have been several adjustments to the way weapons behave, with recoil and firing characteristics now more accurately reflecting the chosen weapon. There have also been changes to the "range differentiation" between weapons, so long-range weapons will feel more like long-range weapons.

There have been adjustments to movement mechanics, with the slide-and-jump speed reduced so it doesn't feel too fast or unpredictable. On the other hand, firing when jumping or sliding has reduced inaccuracies, so skillful movement is better rewarded.

Backend and server-side updates to hit detection and netcode have also been improved since the Open Beta.

And this is just the beginning, with the team set to fine-tune, make improvements, and implement changes right up until launch, during the launch window, and post-launch. Battlefield 6 is a game that will receive ongoing support for some time.