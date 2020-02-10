Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip foldable teased with Thom Browne Edition

Samsung will fully debut its new Galaxy S20 family of smartphones on February 11 at its Unpacked event, but it'll also debut the new foldable Galaxy Z Flip handset -- now teased with a new Thom Browne Edition.

The new Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition comes in stripey goodness, with its iconic red/white/blue style on all of its included products. In the box you'll get the Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition smartphone itself, but you'll also get gorgeous Galaxy Buds+ and a Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch, too.

Samsung is expected to price its regular Galaxy Z Flip from $1250-$1400 according to various reports, but the new Thom Browne Edition should cost a bunch extra -- we could expect a $1000 premium knocking it up to $2500 for the entire package. But hey, if you want this style then you're going to pay for it -- but how many of them will be made, or sold? I doubt it'll be much at all.