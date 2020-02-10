Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip foldable teased with Thom Browne Edition

Fashion conscious foldable smartphone owners should eye off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 10, 2020 11:03 pm CST

Samsung will fully debut its new Galaxy S20 family of smartphones on February 11 at its Unpacked event, but it'll also debut the new foldable Galaxy Z Flip handset -- now teased with a new Thom Browne Edition.

The new Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition comes in stripey goodness, with its iconic red/white/blue style on all of its included products. In the box you'll get the Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition smartphone itself, but you'll also get gorgeous Galaxy Buds+ and a Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch, too.

Samsung is expected to price its regular Galaxy Z Flip from $1250-$1400 according to various reports, but the new Thom Browne Edition should cost a bunch extra -- we could expect a $1000 premium knocking it up to $2500 for the entire package. But hey, if you want this style then you're going to pay for it -- but how many of them will be made, or sold? I doubt it'll be much at all.

